Merkel: Effects of Greek bailout will extend beyond August

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the effects of Greece’s bailout package would not end on the day that the program itself ends.



Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno said last week that eurozone countries were set to disburse a final 15 billion euro ($17.48 billion) bailout loan to Greece in August.



“It will be an important day in August when this program ends but the ongoing effects of this program won’t end on that day,” Merkel told a news conference. [Reuters]