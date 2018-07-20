Four Turks arrested in Evros given three-month suspended sentence

Four Turkish nationals have been given a three-month suspended sentence after they were arrested Thursday in a restricted zone near the Greek-Turkish border in the Evros region.



The four had been charged with trespassing a restricted area.



Two of them reportedly stated that they were journalists who crossed into Greek territory while reporting on the case of the Turkish woman and her three children who went missing after their boat capsized in the Evros river.



The other two said they were relatives of the missing.



A search for the missing continued for a second day Friday.



Hundreds of Turks have sought asylum in Greece following a crackdown by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the wake of the botched 2016 coup.