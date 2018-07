Popular singer Alkistis Protopsalti will perform songs by a number of both renowned and lesser-known Greek composers that have marked her lengthy stage career at the Aliki Vougiouklaki Theater on Sunday, July 22.

The concert, which is titled “Under the Stars” and forms part of her tour around Greece this summer, starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros.

Aliki Vougiouklaki Theater, Metamorfoseos

Sotiros & Ypsilantou, Ano Vrilissia,

tel 210.609.5505