International Dance Festival | Kalamata | To July 22
The Kalamata International Dance Festival, Greece’s premier showcase of local and foreign trailblazers on the contemporary dance scene, ends this weekend in the southern city on the Messenian Gulf.
The program features big names and emerging artists from around the world, as well as workshops, exhibitions and all sorts of parallel events to celebrate the art of dance.
For program details and ticket reservations, visit www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.