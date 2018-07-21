Opera Gala | Athens | July 23

Greek-American conductor Peter Tiboris presents a grand musical evening with Warsaw’s Pan-European Philharmonia and an international group of singers and musicians in great opera highlights on Monday, July 23. The soloists are Finnish-Canadian soprano Eilana Lappalainen, Italian tenor Gian Luca Pasolini and Swedish bass-baritone Carry Persson. Members of the Greek National Opera Studio and 300 members of choirs from Greece and the USA will also participate. The show at the Athens Concert Hall starts at 9 p.m. and tickets range from 8 to 25 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr