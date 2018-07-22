WHAT’S ON |

 
Vassilis Papaconstantinou | Piraeus | July 23

Enduring Greek rock act Vassilis Papaconstantinou is on a summer tour and will be stopping at Piraeus's Veakeio Theater on Monday, July 23. His summer 2018 concert presents highlights from a successful 45-year career that has influenced hundreds of younger Greek rockers. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 13 euros from www.ticketservices.gr or Public stores, and 15 euros at the door on the night.

Veakeio Theater, Profitis Ilias Hill,
tel 210.422.6330

 

