Alborosie | Athens | July 24

Italian reggae artist Alborosie brings his cool Caribbean sounds to Athens's Technopolis venue on Tuesday, July 24, with a perfect summer concert of older work as well as selected tracks from his sixth and latest album, “Alborosie Meets The Wailers United: Unbreakable,” on which he collaborated with key members of Bob Marley's legendary band.

Tickets for the show cost 22 euros from www.fuzzclub.gr and www.viva.gr, and 25 euros at the door on the night. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589