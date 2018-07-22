One Small Step | Corfu | July 23 - August 4
The “One Small Step” International Modern Dance Festival returns to the Ionian island of Corfu for a ninth consecutive year on Monday, July 23. Through Saturday, August 4, streets, squares and historical buildings will transform into a makeshift stage, filled with performers from the international dance scene. Coaches will also be around, offering dance seminars for professional and amateur dancers. For more information, visit www.enamikrovima.eu.