One Small Step | Corfu | July 23 - August 4

TAGS: Dance, Festival

The “One Small Step” International Modern Dance Festival returns to the Ionian island of Corfu for a ninth consecutive year on Monday, July 23. Through Saturday, August 4, streets, squares and historical buildings will transform into a makeshift stage, filled with performers from the international dance scene. Coaches will also be around, offering dance seminars for professional and amateur dancers. For more information, visit www.enamikrovima.eu.

