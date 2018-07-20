Police arrest female gang member for possession of cocaine

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Friday after police found 1 kilo of cocaine buried in her backyard in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi.

According to reports, the cocaine was found in a glass vase containing rice at a depth of 55 centimeters.

The police raid on the home of the woman – an Albanian national – is part of an ongoing crackdown on a drug distributing gang operating out of Roma camps in the areas of Aghia Sotira and Avliza in Menidi, northwestern Athens.

The gang received a near fatal blow in late June, when 24 suspected members aged between 20 and 71 were arrested.