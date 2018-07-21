A delegation from Samos is to travel to Athens in the coming days to present its objections to plans for a new migration reception center at a military facility on the island to officials of the Migration Ministry and the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

In comments to Kathimerini, Samos Mayor Michalis Angelopoulos said he has not been officially informed of the plans.

He noted that local authorities have long been pressing for the transfer of migrants to the mainland, adding that a letter he received from Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas referred to plans to “decongest” the island, not create a new reception center.

The camp at the port of Vathy is currently hosting 3,590 people, though it was designed to hold 650.

Vitsas said earlier this week that the existing center will close once the new one opens.