Port traffic for the islands picks up

Travelers at Piraeus port, south of Athens, line up to board a vessel heading for island destinations across the Aegean Sea. With the traditional August holiday period approaching and another heat wave forecast over the next few days, an increasing number of Athenians who can afford it are hopping on ships from Piraeus and Rafina to head for the beaches of the Greek islands. As of Sunday, temperatures are expected to soar close to or above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in certain parts of the country. [Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi]