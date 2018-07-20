ATHEX: Week closes with losses of 1 pct for benchmark

The significant declines recorded by most stocks on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on Friday wiped out all the benchmark gains recorded during the week, as sellers returned in the afternoon of July’s triple witching day. Banks led the slide, while Coca-Cola HBC contained the losses of the blue-chip index.

The ATHEX general index ended at 754.36 points, shedding 1.60 percent from Thursday’s 766.64 points. On a weekly basis it dropped 0.99 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index lost 1.54 percent to 1,999.33 points, while mid-caps fell just 0.18 percent.

The banks index decreased 3.05 percent, with Alpha slumping 3.71 percent and Piraeus giving up 3.33 percent. CCHBC added 0.52 percent.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 17 ended unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 34.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s 17.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 0.24 percent to close at 76.38 points.