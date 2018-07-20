The 800,000 taxpayers who have not yet submitted their declarations for 2017 incomes on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue have just six days to do so.

The Taxisnet online platform will stop accepting declarations on Thursday, July 26, and those who fail to make the deadline will face fines ranging from 100 to 500 euros – even if they are not due to pay any extra tax.

IAPR data show that up until Friday one in every eight taxpayers had still not uploaded their tax statements, since only 5,483,597 declarations have been filed. From those declarations the state expects to collect the amount of 2.1 billion euros, as four out of every 10 taxpayers will have to pay extra tax this year for the incomes earned in 2017, that is on top of the deductions imposed on them.



There are also just over 700,000 taxpayers who are due a rebate averaging 414 euros each.