State sell-off fund TAIPED and Athens International Airport are in a race against time to seal the new deal regarding the 20-year extension of the airport concession contract, each for their own reasons.



TAIPED has asked its two consultants for new valuations by August 10, so that the new negotiations can take place before early this fall.



The new agreement, which will be in line with the requirements of the European Commission’s competition authorities, is expected to be ready by September or October at the latest.