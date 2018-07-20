Natural gas set to expand to all regions of Greece by 2022

The Greek natural gas network is seen expanding to another 43 cities and towns across the country, including some of its main islands, so as to offer this cheaper form of fuel to over 32,000 new consumers, most of them households.

That is the main provision of the five-year (2018-22) development plan of the Public Natural Gas Distribution Networks Corporation, that the Regulatory Authority for Energy has just put up for public consultation. The commodity is already available in Attica, Thessaloniki and Thessaly.

The total amount of the plan’s investments comes to 190.8 million euros. This will be 50 percent financed by the Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework (ESPA), 40 percent by loans and the rest by the corporation’s own funds. In total, the new networks to be created are expected to benefit 27,869 new household customers, 4,833 commercial clients and 82 industrial units.

Plans provide for the expansion of the gas network in the following areas of each region:

- Central Greece: Lamia, Halkida, Thiva, Livadia, Delphi and Karpenisi

- Western Macedonia: Kastoria, Argos Orestiko and Grevena

- Central Macedonia: Katerini, Kilkis, Serres, Alexandria, Veria and Pella

- Eastern Macedonia & Thrace: Alexandroupoli, Oerstiada, Komotini, Xanthi, Kavala and Drama

- Western Greece: Patra, Agrinio and Pyrgos

- Peloponnese: Corinth, Tripoli, Kalamata, Sparti, Argos and Nafplio

- Epirus: Ioannina, Arta, Preveza and Igoumenitsa

- Crete: Iraklio, Rethymno, Hania and Aghios Nikolaos

- Northern Aegean: Lesvos, Samos and Chios

- Southern Aegean: Rhodes

The region with the greatest expansion will be Central Greece, with plans providing for 9,334 household customers, 1,021 commercial clients and 10 industrial clients