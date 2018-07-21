Two men killed by train, third in critical condition in northern Greece

Inquiries are being conducted after two people were killed and a third injured critically on Friday night after being hit by a train in two separate incidents close to the city of Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece.

According to the Athens-Macedonia news agency, the driver of the train spotted the first two men lying on the train tracks, apparently sleeping, and tried to stop the train but did not manage to do so in time.

The driver immediately briefed the police and continued towards Ormenio, the train’s destination, on the orders of a prosecutor.

Half an hour, later, however, he struck another man on the tracks who he had not seen, sources said.

Rescue workers later gathered the remains of the first two men and transferred the third man to the Evros general hospital, where he was being treated for critical injuries.

The driver was also hospitalized with shock and was subsequently released on Saturday.