Minister’s house targeted in downtown Athens, again

Self-styled anarchists clashed with police in the downtown area of Exarchia in the early hours of Saturday, after hooded youths targeted the home of State Minister Alekos Flambouraris with homemade firebombs yet again.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a group of around 10 assailants lobbed stones and Molotov cocktails at a group of riot police officers guarding the area on Voulgaroktonos Street close to Flambouraris’s home.

The attack left one officer with minor hand injuries. There were no reports of arrests.

The minister’s house has come under attack several times by anarchists in Exarchia.