Respected law professor, anti-junta activist dies

Politicians across the spectrum are paying their respects to Stavros Tsakyrakis, the eminent law professor and anti-junta activist, who lost his battle with cancer on Friday night at the age of 67.

A professor of constitutional law at Athens Law School, Tsakyrakis was as well-known for his legal career as he was for his political activism during the years of Greece’s military dictatorship, for which he was jailed and tortured.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras described him as “a fighter for democracy and human rights,” while New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis credited him for leaving behind a “great legacy.”