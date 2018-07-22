Minister set to unveil changes to education system

The leftist-led government is fine-tuning its education reforms, which are expected to include changes in the 11th and 12th grades, as well as nationwide university entry exams.

Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has said that the blueprint will be unveiled by the end of July and the plan will go ahead once it earns the approval of SYRIZA unionists who have in the past vetoed the minister’s proposed tweaks to the exam system.

The plan includes more teaching hours on subjects in the university entrance exams. University candidates, meanwhile, will still be tested on four main subjects but they will also be able to pick an additional subject to claim a position in a different discipline.

Meanwhile, graduates will be able to apply to less popular university departments on the basis of their high school diploma grades.