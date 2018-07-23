Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is said to be planning a “corrective” reshuffle, as soon as early September, in a bid to send markets a positive message as Greece exits its bailouts and enters a pre-election period.

According to sources, the changes will be mainly cosmetic, with three key cabinet members expected to keep their jobs.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is likely to remain in his post as the government pushes the narrative that Greece is moving toward financial independence.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos is also expected to keep his job, as any different move would seem like a demotion at a time when the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, which he leads, is trailing badly in polls.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, too, is expected to stay put for the submission of the name deal with Skopje in Parliament and to manage the fallout of a diplomatic spat with Russia.

Tsipras might reshuffle his cabinet before the Thessaloniki International Fair in the first week of September where he is expected to announce tax breaks, marking the beginning of a pre-election period for polls that are scheduled for next fall but could take place in May or even earlier.