Kotzias: Russia cannot 'disrespect' other countries

As Athens awaits a response from Moscow to its recent expulsion of two Russian diplomats over alleged intervention in national issues, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has said that Russia cannot “disrespect" other countries.

In an interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton published on Saturday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias was questioned about Moscow’s discontent over NATO’s accession invitation to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

“Russia must realize that it cannot disrespect the national interests of another state because it feels it is stronger,” he told the newspaper.

“We will not tolerate such a stance from the West or from the East, and we have proven this,” he said.

Russia has yet to respond to Greece's decision earlier this month to expel two Russian diplomats, and barred two more Russian citizens from entering the country, over alleged efforts to undermine the Macedonia name deal between Athens and Moscow.