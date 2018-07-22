Ever-popular Parthenon begging for guides

Tourists take photographs in front of the Parthenon in Athens. The Acropolis is a must on the itinerary of most of the 30 million tourists Greece welcomes every year, yet the country only has one state school turning out guides who are licensed to conduct tours of the Sacred Rock and other Greek sites and monuments, and that school currently has just 40 students. "Tourism is the only thing functioning in the country right now but for some reason we are not throwing people into it," a tourism operator told Kathimerini. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]