Rouvikonas targets tax office in northern Athens suburb

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) attacked the tax office of Psychico, an affluent suburb norther of Athens, in the early hours of Sunday.

The group made a video of the attack, which is one of dozens of similar so-called “raids” against symbols of the “establishment” – including foreign embassies and politicians’ offices or homes.

It shows a handful of men wearing helmets to hide their faces smashing windows on the building’s façade at 5.15 a.m. on Sunday. They also splashed paint onto the building.

In a post on the same anarchist website where Rouvikonas posted the video of the incident, the group says the attack was in protest at foreclosures prompted by taxpayers’ inability to keep up with demands from the state.



