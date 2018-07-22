Probe under way into Greek fishing boat collision with Turkish yacht

Photo: Rodiaki

Authorities on the southeastern Aegean island of Symi are investigating reports of a collision between a small Greek fishing boat and a Turkish luxury yacht on Saturday afternoon that caused the smaller vessel to sink.

According to reports that emerged on Sunday, the Symi coast guard was called out to tow the Tasos after the Greek fishing boat started taking on water and its 72-year-old captain needed to be rescued by a passing sailboat.

The fisherman was taken to the local medical center, where doctors gave him a clean bill of health, and reportedly told coast guard officers that he had collided with the Turkish-flagged Cakir Yildiz, a chartered luxury yacht.

The pleasure craft was said to have sustained only minor cosmetic damage before sailing away.