The men’s national water polo team has reached the quarterfinals of the European Championships in Barcelona after an emphatic win over Germany on Sunday. The women’s team is also in the last eight of the competition.

The players of coach Thodoris Vlachos recovered from their group loss to Croatia on Friday to defeat Germany 13-5 in the play-offs for the quarterfinals.

The Greeks came back from 2-0 down to lead 8-3, leaving no hope for recovery to the Germans.

Greece will now face host Spain on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals.

The women’s team ended up second in its pool, going down to the Netherlands 8-7 on Saturday to miss out on the top spot, but has also reached the quarterfinals.



It will clash with Russia on Monday for a place in the last four.