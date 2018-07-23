Foreign Ministry source condemns Rouvikonas attack

A source from Greece’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the “unprecedented attack” by members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas who on Sunday threw red paint at the facade of the building in central Athens and flyers on the streets, saying it aimed at “undermining the country’s independent foreign policy.”



Attacks of this sort, the source said, “are the result of an irresponsible far-right rhetoric that plays into the hands of third parties.”



Police said about 10 people were involved in the incident. There were no injuries. One person had been detained.



In a web post, the group claimed the action against the Foreign Ministry was in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in opposition to Greece’s warming ties with Israel.



Meanwhile during an interview with Antenna TV on Monday, Migration Minister Dimitris Vitas described Rouvikonas as a “very unusual political group.”

“It does have a narrative, but its actions do not contribute to social stability,” Vitsas said.



“On the contrary, many of its actions raise many questions about the objectives of the group,” he said.