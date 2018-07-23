Cyprus’s Nissi Beach is CNN Travel's July pick

Nissi Beach is recommended this month by CNN Travel as one of a handful of global destinations for July beachgoers, certifying once more that Ayia Napa remains on the world map when it comes to beach summer fun.



CNN Travel makes recommendations for beachgoers all year round, listing Ayia Napa’s Nissi Beach among the five destinations for the month of July, following Bliss Beach in California’s Lake Tahoe and Polignano a Mare in Italy.



“Cyprus is renowned for its fine beaches, but Nissi stands out. High season in July is party season,” according to CNN Travel.



The reputable endorsement for Nissi Beach could not have come at a better time for Ayia Napa.



Just days earlier, as pointed out by the resort town’s mayor Yiannis Karousos, TripAdvisor named Konnos and Makronisos beaches in the area among the top 25 destinations for European tourists.



The mayor gave credit to the entire local tourism industry, saying recognition came through hard work.



“This success of our beaches did not come about by accident. It is the result of hard work by all stakeholders in Ayia Napa’s tourism business who aim at upgrading tourism quality in the area,” Karousos said.



“We will keep up the pace for the good of Ayia Napa and Cyprus,” he added.



Karousos, who was criticized recently for clamping down on noisy nightclubs and what he described as “boorish behaviour” by younger tourists in his town, remains a big supporter of a marina project expected to begin operations by July 2019.



The Ayia Napa venture is part of a strategic plan to boost local business and tourism on the island, with the construction plans for two twin towers at the marina offering luxury apartments, shopping malls, and entertainment for residents and visitors alike.



The Nissi Beach recommendation is part of “A Year At The Beach” rolled out by CNN Travel to advise travelers on ideal beach destinations “from beautiful beach to beautiful beach, right around the world,” each week for 12 months.



Germany’s Amrum and Mkambati Nature Reserve in South Africa also made the list for July. [Kathimerini Cyprus]

