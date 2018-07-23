Undisturbed tomb of ancient noblewoman found on Sikinos island

Archaeologists conducting restoration work at the Episkopi monument on the island of Sikinos, in the southern Cyclades, have found an undisturbed grave believed to contain the remains of an ancient noblewoman.



According to a statement by the Ministry of Culture, the grave contained rings, necklaces, bracelets and vases, along with a host of other items.



“The wealth of jewellery worn by the woman betrays that she was a prominent figure in the Sikinos society,” the statement said.



The Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ephorate of Cycladic Antiquities have carried out restoration works at the Episkopi, a burial memorial of the Roman era, since 2017.