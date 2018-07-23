Fire burning forest, farmland in Hania
[zarpanews.gr]
Online
About 30 firefighters assisted by 14 fire engines and two water-dropping helicopters were on Monday trying to contain a fire that broke out in Metohi, in Crete’s Hania region.
About 30 firefighters assisted by 14 fire engines and two water-dropping helicopters were on Monday trying to contain a fire that broke out in Metohi, in Crete’s Hania region.
Strong winds were stoking the blaze, which is mostly burning forest and farmland, making it difficult for firefighting crews to contain the flames.
Police have blocked traffic from reaching the area.