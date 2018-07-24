Manos Eleftheriou Tribute | Athens | July 25

The Rematia Theater is hosting a tribute to Manos Eleftheriou, the acclaimed Greek poet and songwriter who passed away last week aged 80, leaving behind an incredible canon of work that includes popular songs written for numerous Greek composers. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge, though organizers encourage donations of non-perishable foodstuffs for the needy.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias,

Polydroso, Halandri,

tel 210.689.7459