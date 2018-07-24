WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Manos Eleftheriou Tribute | Athens | July 25

TAGS: Music

The Rematia Theater is hosting a tribute to Manos Eleftheriou, the acclaimed Greek poet and songwriter who passed away last week aged 80, leaving behind an incredible canon of work that includes popular songs written for numerous Greek composers. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge, though organizers encourage donations of non-perishable foodstuffs for the needy.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias,
Polydroso, Halandri,
tel 210.689.7459

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 