Mario Frangoulis | Piraeus | July 24

Respected Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis is on tour this summer presenting a program of ballads from the likes of Lucio Dalla, Astor Piazzolla, Nino Rota, Nicola Piovani, Jose Maria Cano and Manos Hadjidakis, as well as contemporary Greek composers Lina Nikolakopoulou and Aris Davarakis. On Tuesday, July 24, he will be making a stop at the open-air Veakeio Theater in Piraeus. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros.

Veakeio Theater, Profitis Ilias Hill,

tel 210.422.6330