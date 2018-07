British prog-rock act Steven Wilson, formerly of Porcupine Tree, comes to Athens with tracks from his fifth solo album, “To the Bone,” and older work for a single show in Wednesday, July 25, at the Technopolis venue. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 37-47 euros from www.viva.gr or tel 11876.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589