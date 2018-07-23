Giannoulis Chalepas | Tinos | To September 30

The Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation (PIOP) and the National Gallery of Greece present “Giannoulis Chalepas: Return to Pyrgos,” an exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the Tinian sculptor’s death in 1938, at the Museum of Marble Crafts in Pyrgos on the island of Tinos. The exhibition includes original drawings and works in plaster by the significant modern Greek sculptor from the collections of the National Gallery. Moreover, 35 drawings by Chalepas belonging to private collector Nikolaos Doukas are to be shown for the first time. The exhibition may be viewed daily (except Tuesdays and August 15) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Museum of Marble Crafts, Pyrgos,

tel 22830.312.90