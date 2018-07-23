Zakynthos marks record year in turtle births

The Ionian island of Zakynthos looks poised for a record-breaking year in terms of births of the endangered loggerhead sea turtle this year, data from the Archelon Society for the protection of the Caretta caretta show.



According to the Greek conservation group, 1,360 turtle nests were located and identified on the island's beaches from May to July 22, marking a rise of 139 percent compared with the same period last year, when just 545 nests were recorded.



Sekania beach, on the island's eastern peninsula, continues to be the most popular nesting site, hosting 750 of the identified nests.