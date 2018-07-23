Antiquities smugglers nabbed in Anavyssos

A husband and wife, aged 62 and 58 respectively, have been arrested in Anavyssos, eastern Attica, as they were allegedly preparing to illegally sell a number of historical items for 200,000 euros.



Acting on a tip-off, police raided the couple's home and discovered a Hellenistic era amphora, a fragment of a 4th century relief, a first century silver coin and several religious icons dating to the 18th and 19th centuries.



The seized items will be sent to the National Archaeological Museum, the Numismatic Museum and the Byzantine Museum, all in Athens.



An investigation is under way to find out how the couple acquired the items.