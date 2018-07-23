Refugee found dead in Oinofyta in suspected suicide

A 20-year-old Syrian refugee was found hanged at a migrant camp in Oinofyta, north of Athens, late on Sunday night in what authorities are treating as a suicide after foul play was ruled out.



The young man's death comes as rights groups have repeatedly warned that delays in the processing of asylum claims, leaving thousands of migrants and refugees in limbo for extended periods, and cramped, unsanitary conditions at most of the country's camps are taking a serious toll on residents' mental health.