Embassy open to offer help after Greektown shooting

The Greek Embassy in Ottawa, Canada is ready to give any assistance required after a gunman opened fire on Sunday night in the busy Toronto district of Greektown, parts of which are still dominated by Canadians of Greek descent.



“The Greek authorities are in constant contact with the Canadians so as to have a clear picture of the situation in the area,” Ambassador Dimitris Azemopoulos told Kathimerini on Monday.



The suspect, identified only as a 29-year-old man, shot 14 people, two of whom have died, before being killed in an exchange of fire with police.



The motives for the attack were not clear.



“This is a family neighborhood and almost entirely Greek,” the Ottawa-based ambassador said of the area where the shooting took place.



“Even the street signs are written in Greek.” The Greek Foreign Ministry also expressed its “profound shock” at the attack.