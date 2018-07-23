Greek bond yields ease after S&P outlook raised
Greek 10-year bond yields inched toward their lowest level since the end of April at 3.84 percent on Monday, after S&P Global Ratings raised its outlook on Greece on Friday to positive from stable while affirming its B-plus/B ratings.
Last month, S&P raised its long-term debt rating on Greece.
The country is due to exit its third international bailout next month.
[Reuters]