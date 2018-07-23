BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greek bond yields ease after S&P outlook raised

TAGS: Markets

Greek 10-year bond yields inched toward their lowest level since the end of April at 3.84 percent on Monday, after S&P Global Ratings raised its outlook on Greece on Friday to positive from stable while affirming its B-plus/B ratings.

Last month, S&P raised its long-term debt rating on Greece.

The country is due to exit its third international bailout next month.

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 