Georgian mobster fights extradition to France

The extradition hearing of a 57-year-old Georgian man believed to have headed an international crime ring was postponed for the third time on Monday as the suspect appealed against the request by French authorities.



Lasha Shushanashvili is in poor health and has been attending the Supreme Court sessions in a wheelchair. The court rejected his appeal and is to resume the extradition hearing on Tuesday.

Former parliament speaker Zoe Constantopoulou, one of his lawyers, spoke of “political pressure for the case to be processed quickly.”