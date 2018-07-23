ATHEX: Bourse sees turnover drop to lowest level in 18 months

With August more than a week away, daily turnover at the Athens stock market fell to the lowest point in 18 months on Monday, while the benchmark lost ground for a third consecutive session. Athinon Avenue appears to be on auto-pilot in the absence of any notable factors that might change its course.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 751.50 points, shedding 0.38 percent from Friday’s 754.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.32 percent to 1,992.96 points.

The banks index gave up 1.51 percent, led by Piraeus (down 3.22 percent), Eurobank (1.92 percent) and National (1.54 percent). Alpha lost 0.74 percent. OTE and OPAP were on the rise, up 1.80 percent and 1.47 percent respectively.

In total 31 stocks posted gains, 58 took losses and 22 ended unchanged.

Turnover slumped to just 12.7 million euros, from last Friday’s 34.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.85 percent to close at 75.73 points.