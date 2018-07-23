European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling issued a new clear warning to the Greek government that if it deviates from the course of reforms, the debt-easing measures decided last month will be suspended.

Speaking in Munich on Monday, the German official argued that there are three reasons it took Greece more time to emerge from the programs: the deep crisis in Greece from the outset, the weaker administration in Greece than in other eurozone states, and the fact that the country reversed some very significant reforms in the first half of 2015.