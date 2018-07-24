Israel offers Greece support in combatting deadly wildfires

Israeli authorities have offered Greece assistance in battling the wildfires raging near the capital since Monday, claiming at least 50 lives, the country's embassy in Athens said on a statement on Tuesday.

“The Embassy of Israel expresses its great sorrow for the loss of life, the wounded and the destruction of property in the latest severe fires in Greece. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the wounded a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

“Israeli teams on are on alert and at the disposal of Greece if necessary,” it added.