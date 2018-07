Red Cross medics help a resident in distress in fire-ravaged Mati, east of Athens, on Tuesday. Rescue workers recovered more than 20 bodies from a field in the area just 15 meters or so from the sea on Tuesday morning, suggesting that residents were trapped by the raging fire that has claimed more than 50 lives since Monday as they tried to flee to safety. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]