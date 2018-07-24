Pregnant woman from Kilkis car crash dies after baby delivered

A 30-year-old woman who crashed her car last week in Kilkis, northern Greece, has died, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The woman died on Monday afternoon at the Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Her 9-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle when it veered off course for unknown reasons on a rural road, is still in intensive care at the same hospital after also undergoing several operations.

The 30-year-old woman was pregnant at the time of the crash and doctors were able to deliver the infant, though prematurely. It too is being monitored in intensive care.