Emergency supplies being collected for fire-hit Attica residents

Collection points appeared all over the Greek capital on Tuesday, as different agencies and groups launched donation drives for emergency supplies to help residents of east Attica who saw their homes and belongings go up in smoke.

Workers from the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) are working with the municipal authority of Rafina-Pikermi to collect basic medical supplies like gauze, iodine, antiseptic creams, diapers, baby wipes and non-perishable foodstuffs at its headquarters (3-5 Agrafon, Maroussi, tel 694.498.7730) in northern Athens.

The Municipality of Marathon is collecting bottled water, foodstuffs and other supplies at 104 Marathonos Avenue in Nea Makri, while the mayor of Megara in western Atttica has opened the town's community centers (KAPI) to take in people looking for shelter.

In the seaside town of Rafina, one supermarket chain and several cafes and tavernas are offering free food and meals, while the local cultural center and a number of hotels in the area are providing shelter.

The Attica Regional Authority, meanwhile, issued an announcement saying that people or businesses wanting to make a donation can reach out to its logistics center (Nerou Square, Faliro Bay, Palio Faliro, tel 210.481.9001) or to their local municipal authority.

Good that are needed include bottled water, long-life fruit juices, canned and packaged goods with a long shelf-life and condensed milk and baby formula.

The announcement noted that donations of clothing are not needed.