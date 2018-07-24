Commission chief writes to Greek PM to express condolences over deadly fires

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to express his condolences for the loss of life from a devastating wildfire in eastern Attica.

It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt that many people have tragically lost their lives in devastating fires in Athens, Greece,” Juncker wrote.

“On behalf of the European Commission, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. During these difficult times, we stand side by side with the Greek people and authorities and I commend the tireless and courageous efforts of the emergency responders,” he said.

“I have asked the Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid, Christos Stylianides, to be in immediate contact with the Greek civil protection authorities. He has informed me that assistance, including planes and fire teams, has been mobilized,” the letter added.