Hotline set up for people missing in eastern Attica fire as toll climbs

The Greek Fire Service on Tuesday urged people with missing relatives of friends in the deadly eastern Attica fires to call the 199 hotline to provide rescuers with their names and descriptions.

Authorities midday on Tuesday expressed fears that the death toll from the fire that raged down Mount Pendeli and through several seaside towns starting on Monday evening would surpass 60 as bodies were being recovered from the sea, burnt buildings and fields.

Earlier on Tuesday, Greece's fire department confirmed 49 deaths and said that 156 adults and 16 children have been hospitalized with injuries. Eleven of the adults are in serious condition, the Associated Press reported.