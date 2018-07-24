Blood donations sought for Attica fire victims

Greek health authorities are calling for blood donations of blood and blood components to help burn victims from the deadly east Attica fire.

“In difficult times like these, we should all contribute as we can,” the National Blood Center said in an announcement on Tuesday, stressing that supplies are currently short because of the summer holidays.

The center said the donation departments of public hospitals Sismanogleio in Vrilissia, northern Athens, Thriasio in Elefsina, west of the capital, and Elpis in central Athens's Ambelokipi district will be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.