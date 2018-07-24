Extension to tax statement deadline

The Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday it is extending the deadline for the submission of income tax declarations till next Monday. It will also confirm a special extension for the residents of the wild-fire stricken areas by another couple of months.



The ministry decided to extend the deadline for all taxpayers from this Thursday by another four days, but the deadline for the payment of the first installment remains next Tuesday, July 31.



Until early on Monday over half a million taxpayers had not submitted their online income tax declarations, and the Economic Chamber of Greece as well as accountant associations had demanded an extension citing also problems in the ministry’s online platform (Taxisnet).



Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou further said on Tuesday that the residents of the fire-ravaged areas in eastern and western Attica would be given till September 28 to submit their income tax declaration, a six-month extension to the deadlines for their debt repayment plans and the exemption of their properties from the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) this year.



A full package of measures for taxpayers at the fire-affected areas would be announced later on.