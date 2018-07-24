Classical | Koufonisia | July 25, August 1, 10, 18 & 28

The third annual Koufonisia Classical Music Festival continues on July 25 and August 1, 10, 18 and 28, organized by pianist Natalia Michailidou and oboist Vaggelis Christopoulos, both residents of the Cycladic island. The six concerts at the Michailidou Residence feature 13 performers from around the world, while the music ranges from love songs to works by the great Russian composers, a tribute to composer and pianist Alexander Scriabin, tango and more. The music starts at 8 p.m. each night. Tickets cost 10 euros and can purchased at the island’s Finikas restaurant and the Aelia store.



Tel. 694.799.4418